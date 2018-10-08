Special Olympic Athletes to be honoured in Carlow this evening

Carlow’s Special Olympians will be honoured for their achievements at an event taking place this evening.

A reception has been organised by the Council Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue for 6.30pm in the Town Hall.

40 athletes from the county competed in this year’s Special Olympics Ireland Games during the summer.

Shay Conroy is their head coach and he’s told KCLR News they were all very proud of their achievements.