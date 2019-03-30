Special Olympics Floorball event on at Watershed in Kilkenny

The first ever Special Olympics floorball event is happening at the Watershed in Kilkenny today.

There was a big opening ceremony with an Athlete Parade, the Flame of Hope torch and music from the Kilkenny Gospel Choir.

This is the start of the selection and development of athletes for the Floorball at the next Winter Games and anyone can come in to watch the fun.

There will be an awards ceremony from half past three will the games on up to then.