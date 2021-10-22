Speeding drivers caught in Carlow and Kilkenny on Slow down day

The roads policing units locally made a number of significant speeding detections on National Slow down day.

419 speeding offences were detected in total around the country.

The 24-hour road safety campaign ended at seven this morning and more than 192 thousand speed checks were carried out.

In Carlow one driver was detected travelling 160kmph on the M9. Another was found to be doing 95km an hour in a 60km zone and the most excessive locally was a motorist travelling 92km in a 50km/h limit.

Two detections in Kilkenny included a driver doing 79kmph on the Callan road in the 60km zone and another travelling at 100km/h in an 80 zone at Rathgarven in Clifden.

Penalty points and possible fines are expected to follow.