Sporting legend Eddie Keher calls on cocooners to follow rules

Sporting legend, retired senior Kilkenny hurler Eddie Keher, is cocooning and appealing for older people to stay at home.



Speaking to Sue Nunn last night on the The Way It Is he said that people over 70 years of age should be leading the way to help flatten the coronavirus curve.

“We are now being shown great leadership. Those of us over 70 are leaders in our own way as being the oldest in the communities and we have got to show leadership as well and show what is to be done.

“You can’t make contact with people….follow the rules and nothing will happen to us,” he said.