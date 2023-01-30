Sports clothing and accessories retailer with outlets in Carlow and Kilkenny hit by cyber attack

A sports clothing and accessories retailer which has outlets locally says it’s been the target of a cyber attack.

JD Sports, which has shops both at Kilkenny city’s MacDonagh Junction as well as at Fairgreen in Carlow town, says there’s been unauthorised access to customer data for some online orders placed between November 2018 and October 2020.

The group, which also owns brands like Millets and Blacks, says there’s no reason to believe account passwords were stolen.