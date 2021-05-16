St Leo’s College pupils have gained national acclaim for highlighting women’s homelessness

KCLR News
A group of Carlow students have gained national acclaim for highlighting women’s homelessness.
The St Leo’s College pupils won at the ‘Young Social Innovators’ competition this week for their work on the issue.
Their ‘Voices Left on the Street’ project featured care packages which they donated to women with no homes to go to.
Group member Caoimhe Martin outlines what they included in the packages, which they first made back in December;