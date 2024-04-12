St Luke’s General for Carlow/Kilkenny say they hope to resume pediatric diabetic services over the summer.

In a statement to KCLR they said:

Following the loss of two Clinical Nurse Specialists in the Diabetes service in late 2023, St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny has been actively trying to recruit an appropriate replacement.

A successful candidate is due to take up the post in the coming weeks. As a result, the Ireland East Hospital Group and St Luke’s Hospital are hopeful that the Paediatric Diabetic Service can resume over the summer.

There is no issue with access to the appropriate medical equipment, such as insulin pumps. The current issue is around the training of staff in the appropriate discipline. Once that is resolved the Choice training can restart.