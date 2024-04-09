Last minute preparations are underway for a special Remembrance Ceremony which takes place this evening.

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny hosts the gathering each year at St Fiacre’s Church in Loughboy for all who have been bereaved by the death of a child in pregnancy, shortly after birth or in childhood.

This year’s event takes place at 7:30pm, offering attendees a chance to light a candle in memory of their loved one.

Bereavement Midwife Debbie Tarleton has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about it: