St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny warning of very long wait times as we head into the bank holiday weekend

Management at St Luke’s Hospital is warning that there will be very long waiting times over the Bank Holiday Weekend at the local general.

Overcrowding issues continue at the facility for Carlow and Kilkenny with 31 patient left with no beds there yesterday according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

26 people are waiting there today (Friday, 28th April), 19 of them in the local Emergency Department alone.

In a statement to KCLR, management are asking locals to once again consider other options like GPs and pharmacies before going to the Emergency Department which they say is again extremely busy.

They advise some patients may experience very long wait times.