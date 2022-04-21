St Luke’s General the second busiest public hospital in the country today with 40 people waiting on a bed

KCLR NewsNews & Sport
St Luke’s is the second busiest public hospital in the country today.
The number of people waiting on a bed there has jumped by a fifth on yesterday’s figure to 40 – 30 are at the local emergency department with ten on other wards.
Just Limerick has higher numbers with 126 seeking a space according to the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation’s daily trolley watch.
Meanwhile, the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny had the joint-second highest number of Covid confirmations yesterday with 8 getting positive returns, they were among 26 being cared for there last night, one in the Intensive Care Unit.