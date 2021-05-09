It’s positive news in Carlow and Kilkenny as St Luke’s Hospital is Covid-free this morning for the third day running.

Latest figures show there are also no suspected cases at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

A virus expert believes the country’s holding ‘steady’ with Covid-19 numbers at the moment.

It’s after 408 new cases of the disease were confirmed along with 1 additional death.

There are 110 patients in hospitals with the virus, including 33 in intensive care.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen says most people across the country have been following the public health rules: ”This could be a lot worse but thankfully people are abiding by the rules and we are seeing that in the numbers. People are using their common sense and the next couple of months will be so important.”