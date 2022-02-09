St Patrick’s Day festivities confirmed for more pockets of Carlow and Kilkenny

St Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and with that planning’s underway in many towns and villages across Carlow and Kilkenny.

We’ve already heard of plans for Kilkenny City’s parade as part of a festival which runs 15th to 20th March (details here), Tullow’s parade (see here) as well as Carlow Town’s decision to hold an afternoon of family fun instead of the traditional procession (information here).

Thomastown, as always, is doing something different:

Today, we can confirm that planning’s underway in Killeshin (9:20am start), Graiguecullen (10:30am), Graignamanagh/Tinnahinch (12pm), Bagenalstown (1pm start), Goresbridge (3:30pm) – all on 17th March.

Inistioge is focusing on a mini-festival on Sunday, 20th March which will include the Ball Run and other activities while Ballyragget’s looking to celebrate in 2023.

A number of other areas locally are holding meetings this and next week to decide how the date will be marked.

Stay tuned for updates and if you’ve something to add please email [email protected] – Edwina’s been telling KCLR Live some of what’s confirmed:

Meanwhile, Minister of State, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, has confirmed he’s not travelling for the date (see here), while Carlow County Carlow Chair Fintan Phelan is heading to New York with Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane & Chair of the Tullow Municipal District Brian O’Donoghue.

Chair of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty, though invited to the Big Apple, has decided to stay at home, so too has Mayor Andrew McGuinness as well as the chairs of the municipal districts of Castlecomer, Callan Thomastown and Piltown.