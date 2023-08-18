Status Yellow rain warning in place for Carlow and Kilkenny

We could be in for Spot flooding again in Carlow and Kilkenny later with a risk of more thunderstorms.

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning that’s been updated to start at 2 pm.

We can expect heavy rain with thundery downpours and difficult traveling conditions.

The yellow alert will also affect Laois, Offaly, and Wexford, as well as all of Munster and Galway until 3 am Saturday morning.

Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather.com says today will start off okay but it’ll get fairly bad in the afternoon:

“In the morning time, there’s going to be a little bit of rain, but from about three or four o’clock in the afternoon onwards, there will be heavier bursts of rain spreading out from the south, and some of these could be heavy bursts, they could even have some thunder mixed in, so there’s a threat of some quite heavy bursts of rain.”