KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Carlow and Kilkenny
Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding in counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford
A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for eight counties including Carlow and Kilkenny.
Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding in counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford.
The weather alert is valid until 7 o’clock this evening.