Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Carlow and Kilkenny

Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding in counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford

Thunderstorm (Brigipix/Pixabay)
A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for eight counties including Carlow and Kilkenny.

The weather alert is valid until 7 o’clock this evening.

