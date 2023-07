Status Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Carlow and Kilkenny

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The warning has been issued for Leinster, Tipperary, Waterford, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met √Čireann is warning of spot flooding, poor visibility, and dangerous driving conditions as a result of heavy showers.

It’s in place from 8 am until 9 o’clock tonight.