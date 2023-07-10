Status Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Carlow and Kilkenny

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The warning has been issued for Leinster, Tipperary, Waterford, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann is warning of spot flooding, poor visibility, and dangerous driving conditions as a result of heavy showers.

It’s in place from 8 am until 9 o’clock tonight.