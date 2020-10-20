Steak, burgers and sausages should only be described as such, IF they contain meat says Irish Farmers Association

Steak, burgers and sausages should only be described as such, IF they contain meat.

The Irish Farmers Association’s urging MEPs to ban vegan products from containing these words, as it claims plant-based food is deliberately disguised as something it’s not.

The European Parliament’s voting this week on the wording used for meat and dairy substitutes.

The IFA also wants an end to milk, cheese and butter descriptions on products, if they don’t exclusively contain dairy.

But Sandra Higgins, director of Go Vegan World, says the words are used for convenience:

“We’ve grown up in a culture where we eat food that’s of a certain shape, like a sausage or a burger and dairy products and it’s very convenient to replace those products with plant based products, and farmers do not produce those products, animals who have feelings and families and a right to their lives produce those products”.