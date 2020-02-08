Storm Ciara: Status Orange weather warning issued for Kilkenny and Carlow

As Storm Ciara approaches, a status orange weather warning for wind has been issued for Kilkenny and Carlow.

The warning comes into effect from 5am Sunday through 12pm, bringing average winds of 65-80km/hr and gusts of up to 130km.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to keep a check on the weather forecast and to take account of the prevailing conditions if making any trips.

Debris is expected on all routes and there is a strong chance of flying debris such as slates etc with drivers urged to exercise caution and adjust your speed taking account of the conditions.

Significant rainfall is also forecast over the next 24 hours with spot flooding and surface water expected on all routes.

Sunday Weather Forecast

Extremely wet and windy conditions are expected tomorrow as Storm Ciara tracks to the northwest of Ireland.

Strong to gale force west to southwest winds will continue, with severe and damaging gusts likely, particularly during the morning.

Very wet during the morning with heavy and thundery downpours leading to localised flooding.

Brightening up during the afternoon, with sunny spells and widespread blustery showers.

Afternoon temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.