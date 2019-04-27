Storm damage forces closure of Emergency Department waiting area at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny

Damage to the roof and ceiling of St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny has forced the closure of the Emergency Department’s waiting area.

The strong winds of Storm Hannah overnight are being blamed for the damage.

A spokesperson for St Luke’s has told KCLR News that the hospital itself is operating as normal and there is no risk to patient safety.

A make-shift waiting and admissions area has been set up in one of the corridors.

Maintenance crews are working on fixing the problem at the moment and staff say it’s hoped it will be reopen before the end of the day.

In the meantime, signs have been put up to redirect people.