Stretch of N81 through county Carlow closed this afternoon

UPDATE The road has reopened

A stretch of the N81 through County Carlow’s been closed this afternoon.

Carlow Fire and Rescue Service say the road between Tullow and the N80 was shut just before 3pm and will remain so until further notice.

It’s understood a van overturned near the Bang Up Cross

No serious injuries are being reported at this stage after the single-vehicle incident but paramedics are en route to the scene.

Traffic is building up there and Gardaíare asking all drivers to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.