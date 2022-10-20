Stricken cargo ship towed into Belview Port in South Kilkenny

A stricken cargo ship is being towed into Belview Port in south Kilkenny.

The Cyprian container vessel CT Rotterdam had engine problems off the coast of Wexford yesterday.

Today it’s been towed by the Ocean Challenger to the Belview Port Container Terminal.

It had been en route to Rotterdam, after sailing from Dublin Port with a load of containers.

A pilot is being transferred onto the ship with a local tug-boat also helping it travel up the river to the port.