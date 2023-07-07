‘Unseasonably strong winds’ could bring down branches and temporary structures in Carlow and Kilkenny

A wind warning issued for Carlow and Kilkenny will take effect overnight.

The yellow alert from Met Eireann also includes Wexford and all of Munster from midnight until 10am on Saturday.

Most of the rest of the country’s on a yellow warning from 6am till midday.

The national forecaster says we should be watching out for falling branches because unseasonably strong southeasterly winds could cause damage to tents and other temporary structures.