Students across Kilkenny & Carlow face into Junior & Leaving Cert exams

The day has arrived for more than 4 thousand local students facing into the State exams.

1,190 sit the Junior cert in Kilkenny this year and 992 in Carlow with marginally more girls than boys in both counties.

But there’s more boys than girls sitting their Leaving Cert this year in Carlow and Kilkenny.

1,061 is the total number of students for Kilkenny and 859 in Carlow

All begin with English this morning at 9:30am.

While 10 students in Carlow & 37 in Kilkenny will sit the Applied Leaving Cert from 9:45am.