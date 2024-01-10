Students from Carlow and Kilkenny set to present their projects as the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition gets underway

Students from across Carlow and Kilkenny are among those set to present their research at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition from today.

In its 60th year, the annual event is still adapting and innovating to the needs of its young participants according to organisers.

President Michael D Higgins is preparing to open the showcase at the RDS later.

2024 sees the introduction of the Health and Wellbeing category with 550 projects set to be on display during the course of the week, many of them from Kilkenny and Carlow.

Head of the BTYSE Mari Cahalane says it’s already proving to be a popular choice among participants; “It is our third biggest category immediately and some really, really good projects in there and I know the judges that are joining that panel are really excited to see what the students are putting forward”.

