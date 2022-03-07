KCLR News
Students in Carlow and Kilkenny to be consulted on future of school curriculum
Students in Carlow and Kilkenny are to have a say in the secondary school curriculum and the way they are assessed.
It’s reported today that a student representative is to be appointed to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment for the first time ever.
The Irish Times describes the move by Education Minister Norma Foley which will shape the curriculum and the future of exams and assessments of students as ‘ground-breaking’.