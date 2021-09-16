Successful opening day for Carlow and Kilkenny ploughmen

Carlow and Kilkenny featured heavily among the prizewinners on the opening day of the National Ploughing Championships yesterday.

Sean Tracey took the win for Carlow in the Intermediate Conventional class with Kilkenny man John Cotterell coming in third there.

Kilkenny’s Brian Ireland won the Intermediate Reversible class and Conor Ryan won the Novice reversible.

Steve Tracey came in second in the U-21 Conventional senior plough class.

Today South Kilkenny woman Siobhán Dermody gets a chance to defend the title she won in Fenagh in 2019.

Carlow champion ploughman Eamon Tracey is also in action later.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: