Summer is on the way in Carlow and Kilkenny

Carlow and Kilkenny will get the best of the fine weather expected this week.

That’s according to a local forecaster who’s predicting temperatures will hit the 20s over the next few days.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says we’re well placed locally to enjoy a few sunny days:

“There will be a fine spell of weather with high pressure dominating keeping the rain well at bay. Plenty of dry days ahead right into the weekend.”

He adds, “today will see hazy sunshine with more clear blue skies Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and into Saturday as well. There will be sunny spells across the country with Carlow and Kilkenny seeing the best of it.”