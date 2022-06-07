Survey shows parents of toddlers in Carlow and Kilkenny are paying less than the national monthly average on childcare

Parents of toddlers in Carlow and Kilkenny are paying less than the national average per month on childcare.

A survey of the mean cost of full-time childcare for a 2-year-old found parents are paying on average €746 a month

Families in Dublin are paying the most at €1,276 a month.

That’s almost double what families locally are paying – the Kilkenny average is €680 a month and it’s €660 in Carlow.

The local figures are actually lower than they were in 2018.