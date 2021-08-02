Swimmers in Carlow and Kilkenny urged to stay safe while in, on or near water
Rescue services are reporting a higher volume of call-outs across the country
If you’re in, on or near water this Bank Holiday Weekend you’re being reminded to stay safe by a host of national organisations.
The RNLI is appealing to people to call the coastguard in case of an emergency, and to not attempt a rescue themselves.
The service is reporting a higher volume of call-outs, due to larger numbers visiting coastal areas since Covid-19 restrictions eased.
While Water Safety Ireland is advising that swims only take place at lfeguarded waterways, locally throughout August these are on the River Barrow at Clashganna Borris, Bagenalstown from 2pm until 5:30pm and from 6pm to 8pm, The Weir Kilkenny City, The Meadows Kilkenny City, Inistioge, Thomastown, Graiguenamanagh from 2pm to 4:30pm and again from 5pm to 7:30pm.
You’re also asked to ensure you swim in areas that are traditionally known to be safe and have ringbuoys available for rescues.