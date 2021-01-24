KCLR News

Talks will resume tomorrow aimed at reopening special education

Teacher unions and the Department are set to resume talks tomorrow aimed at reopening schools for children with special needs

Teacher unions and the Department are set to resume talks tomorrow aimed at reopening schools for children with special needs.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will also discuss the issue tomorrow before it’s raised by Minister Norma Foley at a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says re-opening schools more widely will happen over a period of time

