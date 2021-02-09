Tánaiste says hairdressers won’t be reopening on March 5th

Personal services like hairdressers and barbers won’t be opening on the 5th of March, according to the Tánaiste.

However, Leo Varadkar says he’s hopeful people will be able to meet up outdoors from next month.

A revised roadmap for living with the virus is being worked on and is scheduled to be published in two weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he doesn’t see an early return to full-scale construction being on the cards next month either.