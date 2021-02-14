Tanaiste’s indicated large indoor events off until September until ”solid majority” vaccinated

Indoor gatherings of more than 50 people won’t be allowed until September at the earliest.

The Tanaiste’s indicated weddings and other large indoor events are off until “a solid majority” of the Irish population are vaccinated.

In a letter to an events industry worker, seen by the Business Post, Leo Varadkar declined to support the idea of using PCR or antigen tests to allow certain mass gatherings take place.

The paper also reports the government’s revised Living with Covid plan, due to be published at the end of the month, will keep most of the current restrictions until at least early April.