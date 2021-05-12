Taoiseach joins calls for An Taisce to abandon its attempt to stop Glanbia’s new South Kilkenny factory

The Taoiseach has joined calls for An Taisce to abandon its attempt to stop a massive cheese factory being developed in South Kilkenny.

The National Trust body is seeking leave to appeal a High Court decision to uphold the planning permission for Glanbia to build the €140million project in Belview.

Micheál Martin’s told the Dáil that An Taisce should let this one go because it’s too important economically.

Local TD John Paul Phelan has also told KCLR that the local rural economy will suffer if the cheese factory is not built in Slieverue and it will simply be built else with lower environmental standards.

Listen back to his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here:

While on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening environmental journalist, Kilkennyman John Gibbons says Deputy Phelan’s comment above is not a valid argument: