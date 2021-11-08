TD for Carlow Kilkenny calls for a relook at emergency services for those fleeing domestic violence

We need to look at emergency services for those fleeing domestic violence.

That’s the plea from a local Fianna Fáil TD.

KCLR News reported in September that hundreds of people have reported abuse in Carlow and Kilkenny so far this year (details here) while Gardaí earlier in the year had flagged just how much of an issue it is locally (see here).

Carlow is one of nine counties in the Republic that doesn’t have its own refuge, something Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised in the Dáil again two weeks ago.

She’s since sat in on the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice for engagement with stakeholders where she called on an urgent publication of the Tusla review of such accommodation across the country.

