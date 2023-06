Teenage boy confirmed dead and three more hospitalised after Kilkenny crash.

A teenage boy has been killed and three people injured in a road crash between a car and a jeep outside Kilkenny City.

It happened at Dunderyark, near Danesfort on the Waterford Road just after 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardai have now confirmed that a boy in his teens has been confirmed dead at the scene and the driver of the car has been seriously injured.

A man and woman travelling in the jeep have also been taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment to their injuries.

The N10 was closed from the Kilkenny ring-road to the motorway for several hours so that Forensic Collision Investigators could examine the scene.

GardaĆ­ are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1:30pm and 2:15pm are asked to make this footage available to GardaĆ­.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.