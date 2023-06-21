Teenage boy confirmed dead and three more hospitalised after Kilkenny crash.

A teenage boy has been killed and three people injured in a road crash between a car and a jeep outside Kilkenny City.

It happened at Dunderyark, near Danesfort on the Waterford Road just after 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardai have now confirmed that a boy in his teens has been confirmed dead at the scene and the driver of the car has been seriously injured.

A man and woman travelling in the jeep have also been taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment to their injuries.

The N10 was closed from the Kilkenny ring-road to the motorway for several hours so that Forensic Collision Investigators could examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1:30pm and 2:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.