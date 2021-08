A teenage boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Carlow last night.

It happened at the roundabout close to Dr Cullen park as the 13 year old came off the footpath on an electric scooter.

He’s not believed to have suffered serious injuries in the incident but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

GardaĆ­ are appealing for any witnesses to contact them in Carlow on 059 9136620.