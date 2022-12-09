Temperatures in Carlow and Kilkenny plummeted to minus four degrees overnight

It’s another very icy start to Friday with temperatures locally still below zero.

A Met Eireann weather warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place until midday(Friday).

TII Traffic is reporting local road temperatures ranging between -2 and -4 degrees

Meanwhile local weather stations are reporting that temperatures dipped close to -4 degrees overnight with a heavy frost right across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

Extreme care is needed on the roads again particularly on untreated surfaces.

You are urged to allow extra time for your car to defrost and for your journey.