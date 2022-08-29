Temporary closures along the M9 through Carlow set to finish up later this week

The final temporary closures along the M9 through Carlow take place this week.

The installation of new road studs and centre line marking has been taking place on stretches of the motorway since the 15th of August.

Today (Monday, 29th August) and tomorrow (Tuesday, 30th August) the segment affected is northbound from J5 Carlow to J4 Castledermot, between 7:30pm to 6am.

Motorists are asked to divert from J5 via the N80 to Carlow. At Deerpark roundabout take the 4th exit onto the R448 and follow that to rejoin the M9 northbound carriageway at J4.

Also between 7:30pm and 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, 30th August), Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) traffic heading southbound from J5 Carlow to J6 Carlow south will be hit.

You’re asked to divert from J5 via the N80 to Carlow and at the Deerpark roundabout take the first exit onto the R448.

Follow that route to rejoin the M9 southbound carriageway at J6.

All diversions are signposted.