The Arts Show S02E06: Musician Neil Quigley, Sculptor Robert Dunne and Burnchurch

On this week’s Arts Show, our Artist In Profile is Kilkenny musician Neil Quigley and we’ll also be catching up with Sculptor Robert Dunne who we profiled a few weeks ago. The very talented local band Burnchurn will be joining us in studio and we’ll have a look at what’s coming up of interest over the coming week in Carlow and Kilkenny.

