The Arts Show S02E08: Neil Quigley, Best Sellers, and Cultural Milestones

On tonight’s Arts Show, we reconnect with Kilkenny composer and performer Neil Quigley for a chat about his music career. Our book club returns with a review of the multi-million copy Best Seller, “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Kate Redmond and Maresa Sheehan share their Recommended Reads, and Maresa treats us to one of her poems. We’ll also hear from local artists about upcoming Arts events in Carlow and Kilkenny.