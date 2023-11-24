The Arts Show S02E10: Educator Alice Bennett, Bernadette Kiely and Michael Sommers

On the show tonight, our final in this series, we’ll meet Visual Artist and Educator Alice Bennett. She’ll talk about Art in the Community, amongst other things, and read us a poem from her first collection. Our Artist in Profile is another Visual Artist, Bernadette Kiely who will talk us through some of what influences her work and key points in her artistic career. And we’ll be chatting to Michael Sommers from Carlow Little Theatre Society. He is directing The Steward of Christendom which plays the Visual in Carlow from tomorrow until Saturday. Interestingly, the production embraced the Checkhov Technique so Michael, and perhaps a cast member, will be in to tell us about that.