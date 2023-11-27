“The biggest challenge that’s faced within the Traveller community is discrimination” says one of the Kilkenny contributors to tonight’s TV documentary

Alarmingly high suicide rates among the Traveller community are the focus of a new RTÉ One documentary that airs tonight (Monday, 27th November).

‘Patrick: A Young Traveller Lost’ aims to shine a light on the issue through the harrowing, deeply personal story of 12 year old Patrick McDonagh from Finglas who died by suicide a year ago.

Contributors to the programme, which airs at 9:30pm, include Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement members Josie Cash, Samantha Joyce as well as brother and sister pairing Bernie and Helena Power.

