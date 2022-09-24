The Carlow Farmer’s Market will be waiting till October to move into the newly opened Exchange

The Carlow’s Farmer’s market will have to wait a couple more weeks before it moves into it’s brand new space in the Potato Market.

Following yesterdays launch of the space, he Carlow Town Council are still awaiting the ESB to full connect power to the exchange.

A Temporary power system was put in for the launch yesterday and according to Carlow Town Mayor Fintan Phelan another offical launch for the Farmers Market will come in October