The Castlecomer Wellie Race kicks off today

Get your wellies ready.

The highly anticipated Castlecomer Wellie Race kicks off today at 2.30pm.

Registration will take place from 1pm in the Post Office in the town and all are welcome to participate.

However, due to Covid -19 restrictions and an increase in numbers of cases, this year’s Float parade will not take place.

Racegoers will be asked to social distance and people are asked to adhere to the guidelines.