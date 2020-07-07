The country’s first Covid-19 contact tracing app is being launched later.

The technology, which has taken months to develop, will allow people to know if they’ve been in close contact with a confirmed case, while those who test positive for the virus can alert other app users they’ve been in contact with.

35 per cent of people identified as close contacts haven’t taken up the offer of a test.

For the first time since March, there have been two consecutive days with no reported deaths, while four new cases have been confirmed.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, says that’s a positive development:

“The most difficult aspect of this obviously throughout the process has been reporting the deaths and being aware of the effect that this is having on families across the country”.

“It’s brilliant we have had two days (without deaths), it’s a weekend effect and sometimes cases aren’t notified as quickly at the weekend in terms of deaths as they would be through the week”.