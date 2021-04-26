The EU’s taking legal action against AstraZeneca.

The European Commission has launched legal action against AstraZeneca.

It’s accused the firm behind coronavirus vaccines of failing to respect the terms of its contract with the EU – with only 30 million doses delivered between January and March.

AstraZeneca says it “regrets” this decision but will “deliver almost 50 million” doses by May which it says is “in line” with its forecast.

Commission spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker’s today claimed that “Some terms of the contract have not been respected, and the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure the timely delivery of doses. We want to ensure there is a speedy delivery of a significant number of these doses, which European citizens are entitled to.”