The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 13/2/2020

Matt was joined on the Farm show this week by three Canadians who talked about farming in Canada. Winston Roberts is a retired banker, formerly from Wicklow who, in retirement, exhibits vintage tractors and ploughs. Carman Weppler is a dairy and poultry farmer from Ontario. Carman milks 35 cows under Canada’s unique milk supply system. He also keeps a 6,000 strong egg laying flock of hens. Brian Davenport is a financial portfolio manager who leases out his farm under Canada’s Crop Share farming system. Crops grown include soya, maize and wheat. They all provided an intriguing insight in to the sector in Canada and hopefully will join us again in the not too distant future

George Candler joined us and spoke with Matt of the increasing challenges facing many marts because of rising insurance costs.

Matt also spoke to Pat O’ Toole of the Irish Farmers Journal about the possible options for a future government and the likely policies to be adopted for agriculture. He also speculated on who might be the next Minister for Agriculture.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.