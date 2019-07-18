The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 18/7/2019

Tonight we heard first from Adam Woods, Livestock Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. He reflected about the current apparent challenges of Brexit, Beef Price uncertainty and the ongoing discussion and implications of the proposed Mercusor deal.

With Farm Safety Week is full swing, Matt spoke with Wexford IFA representative Alice Doyle. they discussed the issues of safety, the apparent increased risks and fatalities due to accidents during the month of July and the need for information about so-called ‘near misses’ which are essential to a full discussion on safety on the farm.

We had a brief chat with Joe Malone of the Iverk Show who gave an outline of what we can expect at this years’s event, happening at the end of August.

Paul Hyland, Vice President of the Irish Grassland Association spoke with Matt about the upcoming IGA Summer Dairy Tour, being held this year in Athlone. Two contrasting farms and approaches will be seen as part of the event.

Eric Driver gave this week’s report on cattle and sheep prices from Tullow Mart this week and Michael Lynch was in studio to give an update on prices from Kilkenny Mart.