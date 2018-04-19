The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 19/4/2018

On a (thankfully) bright and dry evening we first caught up with with Joe Healy, IFA President who encouraged farmer and agribusiness people to attend the Common Agricultural Policy meeting. ‘Making CAP 2020 Work for You’ is the theme of a major IFA–EU Commission Citizens’ Dialogue event this Friday, April 20th at O’Loughlins Gals GAA Club, Kilkenny and Phil Hogan, EU Commissioner will be the main speaker.

PJ O’Keeffe, young farmer of the year and dairy farmer from Callan, Kilkenny joined us in studio to discuss farm safety.

Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart and Michael Lynch manager of Cillin Hill joined us for a conversation on the issues of safety and insurance in Marts.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart. One of the upcoming events is one organ ised by Kilkenny Macra. the Mr. Personality event takes place from Friday, April 20th to Sunday 22nd at the Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny. Stan Lawlor of the Irish Grassland Association spoke to us about an upcoming farm infrastructures event coming up in Tuam next week. IGA.ie

George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.