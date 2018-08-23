The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 23/8/2018

Tonight, we heard of a botulism outbreak on a Kilkenny dairy farm. James Murphy, Kilkenny IFA Chairman joined us in studio to discuss this and while there was a discretion shown to all concerned there was a detailed discussion on the issues, especially around preventative measures and adherence to strict protocols on poultry farms. James also discussed current issues affecting farmers such as the upcoming Iverk show, the Sheep Ireland breeding programmes and the ongoing drought conditions.

This led nicely to a discussion with Cornelius Huibers, a Dutch hyrdogeologist now living in Ireland. He spoke of his fascinating career across the globe including the Middle East and naturally the discussion focused on the current water shortages in Ireland.

Joining us on the phone was Alan O’Reilly of Carlowweather.com to discuss recent, current and upcoming weather and Matt also spoke to Eddie Doyle, a potato grower from South Kilkenny on the effects of the drought on his crops.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and Michael Lynch joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.