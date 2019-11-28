The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 28/11/2019

Tonight’s programme was built around the KCLR / Lions Club Annual Farm Auction. Part two will take place on Thursday, December 5th. The general auction will take place from Tuesday, December 3rd to Thursday 5th on KCLR Breakfast from 7:30 a.m., KCLR Lunch from 12:00 p.m. and on KCLR Drive from 3:00 p.m.

All item details are on the KCLR Facebook and Instagram pages and also in the current edition of the Kilkenny People (Dated: 29/11/2019).

Eric Driver joined us in the studio to discuss some current issues, particularly about the recent Dublin protests, the beef sector generally. and it’s local and international aspects and his perspective from the Mart sector. He also gave details of the Tullow Sheep Breeders Annual Dinner Dance, happening on Friday 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Siobhán Kavanagh, Teagasc Regional Manager Waterford/Kilkenny, joined us on the phone to discuss the details of a sustainability event being held on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Springhill Hotel, Kilkenny.

Alan Doyle, FDB Young Farmer of the Year 2019 winner in the Biodiversity and Dry Stock categories also joined us to discuss his remarkable dual awards and he spoke with Matt his farming experiences.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.